Strange Discovery Near Black Hole

Based on everything you know about black holes and the conditions surrounding them, would you think that it would be possible for new stars to form nearby such powerful forces? Scientists thought it was impossible, but have just discovered proof that it does happen when they caught infant stars in the act, only a few light years from the black hole at the center of our own galaxy.
Theories are still forming, but it's thought that maybe the high density of our galaxy's center helps the new stars and their "parent" clouds avoid the destructive pull of the black hole.
Astronomers are hopeful that by understanding the forces of our own strange galaxy, they'll be better prepared to understand the even stranger forces of foreign galaxies in the universe.
For the official article and some cool pictures, follow this link to Space.com
http://www.space.com/scienceastronomy/090105-aas-stars-galactic-center.html
Wednesday, January 7, 2009
