Alaska's Mount Redoubt Set To Erupt "Within Days"

Preperations are being made for an explosive, ash spewing eruption of Mount Redoubt, which is likely to come at any time over the next few days. The massive 10,197 foot volcano, located 100 miles from Anchorage, is currently rumbling and displaying signs of seismic activity.
Depending on weather conditions, it could possibly carry ash plumes directly towards Alaska's largest city. The last eruption, almost 2 decades ago, covered Anchorage with a fine layer of ash and darkened the skies, temporarily halting air traffic.
Volcanic ash, made up of rock and miniscule glass shards, can be very harmful or even deadly in some circumstances. Residents of Anchorage and surrounding areas have been advides to avoid leaving their houses in the case of an eruption, and to wear protective gear when venturing out. Sales of dust masks and respirators have increased.
If you live in Anchorage or anywhere near the volcano, good luck and stay safe.
Thursday, January 29, 2009
