Wednesday, January 28, 2009

Here's Your Chance to Vote on New Hubble Image!

The Hubble Space Telescope team is poised to take a new image of something we've never seen before, and it's up to us to decide what exactly it's going to be.

The image choices in the running include unseen nebulae in our own galaxy, three distant galaxies, or an interaction between 2 galaxies.

You can vote until May 1st, and the winning image will be chosen the first week of April. While you're voting, you can also enter a contest to be one of 100 lucky people to win a photo print of the winning image.

You can go here to cast your vote:
http://youdecide.hubblesite.org/

More info about the space images, as well as an interesting video relating to a Hubble discovery:
http://features.csmonitor.com/innovation/2009/01/28/vote-for-the-hubble-space-telescopes-next-target-no-write-ins-please/
