Monday, February 2, 2009
New South American Species Found!
This image, credited to Yahoo News, shows a glass frog, one of 10 new species discovered last week in Colombia. The discoveries include 4 types of frogs, some poisonous) and a type of salamander.
All new discoveries were amphibians, welcome news to conservationists that have been worried about their recent disappearing numbers. Amphibians are particularly sensitive to climate change and ecological effects due to the type of skin they possess.
Extinction of amphibians would have many extreme effects on the world, including a rise in disease, as the insects that carry certain pathogens would increase without their predators.
Deforestation is currently a threat to the area in which they were discovered, and conservationists are working with locals to preserve the area for the benefit of both the animals and humans.
The original article:
http://news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20090202/sc_nm/us_amphibians
